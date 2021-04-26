Community Bank System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) rose 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.97% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $152,485,000 higher by 2.56% year over year, which missed the estimate of $153,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Community Bank System hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/995/40485

Price Action

52-week high: $82.53

52-week low: $49.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.87%

Company Profile

Community Bank System Inc is a financial holding company. The company primarily operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. Community Bank's business is operating a community bank providing a broad array of banking and financial services. These are offered chiefly to retail, commercial, and municipal customers in nonmetropolitan markets, including small towns in upstate New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has historically relied on acquisitions to fuel growth, in addition to growing organically. A majority of its loan portfolio is tilted toward the consumer market on an installment, line of credit, or residential mortgage loan basis. The majority of the company's net revenue is net interest income.