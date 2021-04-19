 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares are trading higher by 1% at $54.06 in Monday’s premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 50 cents by 4%. This is a 1.96% increase from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.61 billion by 4.53%. This is a 4.64% increase over sales of $8.60 billion in the same period last year.

See Also: How To Buy Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau.

Coca-Cola has a 52-week high of $54.93 and a 52-week low of $43.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Coca-Cola: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Coca-Cola Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2021
Coca-Cola's Earnings Outlook
Despite Bumper Earnings, Banks May Lag Rest Of Market Amid Lower Treasury Yields
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com