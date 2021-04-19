What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares are trading higher by 1% at $54.06 in Monday’s premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Coca-Cola reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 50 cents by 4%. This is a 1.96% increase from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.61 billion by 4.53%. This is a 4.64% increase over sales of $8.60 billion in the same period last year.

See Also: How To Buy Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau.

Coca-Cola has a 52-week high of $54.93 and a 52-week low of $43.20.