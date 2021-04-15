5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) - P/E: 8.52 Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) - P/E: 9.72 CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) - P/E: 6.82 Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) - P/E: 6.99 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 1.29

Dorian LPG's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.7, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.07. Dorian LPG does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.94%, which has decreased by 2.83% from 8.77% last quarter.

Most recently, CrossAmerica Partners reported earnings per share at 0.24, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 11.99%, which has decreased by 1.78% from 13.77% last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.55 in Q3 to -1.08 now. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Navios Maritime reported earnings per share at -0.79, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.23. Navios Maritime does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.