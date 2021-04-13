A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) - P/E: 8.52 Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) - P/E: 9.9 Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) - P/E: 8.96 Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) - P/E: 8.94 Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 1.98

Academy Sports saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.91 in Q3 to 1.09 now. Academy Sports does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Dover Motorsports saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.36 in Q3 to -0.05 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.79%, which has decreased by 0.47% from 5.26% last quarter.

This quarter, Companhia Brasileira experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q3 and is now 1.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.84%, which has increased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 0.53%.

Meritor has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.6, which has increased by 300.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.15. Meritor does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Cannae Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at 5.8, which has increased by 302.78% compared to Q3, which was 1.44. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.