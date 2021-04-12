 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 4:57am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to buy Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $256.00 in pre-market trading, while Nuance shares jumped 22.9% to $56.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $170.66 million before the opening bell. Aphria shares rose 0.1% to close at $16.28 on Friday.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) was fined a record $2.8 billion by China after a monopoly probe found that the company had abused its dominant market position. Alibaba shares climbed 6.8% to $238.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • DiaSorin S.p.A. announced plans to acquire Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) for a price of $37.00 per share in an all-cash deal. Luminex shares rose 2.1% to close at $32.95 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

