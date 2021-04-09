What's Going On With GLSI Stock And PSMT Stock Today?

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares are trading higher by more than 15% after the company reported a robust immune response from its Phase 2b data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over five years of follow-up.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are trading lower by more than 11% after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Pricesmart is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income, with net warehouse club sales accounting for the majority of the company's total revenue.