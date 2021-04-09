 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With GLSI Stock And PSMT Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With GLSI Stock And PSMT Stock Today?

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares are trading higher by more than 15% after the company reported a robust immune response from its Phase 2b data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over five years of follow-up.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are trading lower by more than 11% after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

Pricesmart is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income, with net warehouse club sales accounting for the majority of the company's total revenue.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSMT + GLSI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Negative Regulatory Tidings For Provention Bio, Celcuity Soars On In-licensing Deal, 2 IPOs
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Greenwich LifeSciences' Stock Is Trading Higher After Breast Cancer Immunotherapy Shows 0% Recurrences Over 5 Years Follow-up
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Producer Prices, Wholesale Inventories Data
5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com