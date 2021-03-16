FuelCell Energy Stock Loses Power On Q1 Results: Technical Levels To Watch

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower Tuesday in the wake of a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.

FuelCell Short-Term Chart Analysis: In light of Tuesday's earnings report, the stock may be considered bearish in the short term.

The stock shows potential resistance near $18.50 and potential support near $15 on the 5-minute chart above.

The stock is trading below the 200-day moving average (blue) and above the VWAP (pink).

The price trading below the 200-day moving average brings a bearish sentiment to technical traders. These levels may also show resistance if the price is able to reach these indicators. The VWAP could potentially hold as a support level if the price were to fall.

FuelCell Daily Chart Analysis: In the chart above, the stock looks to be trading in a channel between the white arrows.

The bottom arrow is near the price of $12 and the top arrow is near the price of $18.

The stock may potentially be forming what technical traders may call a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern. This pattern is considered a reversal pattern. The stock would need to rise to confirm the pattern.

Bulls would like to see the pattern confirm and the price rise above the $18 level. Bears would like to see the pattern fail and the price fall through the $12 level.

FCEL Price Action: The stock is trading with a market cap of $5.55 billion and a public float of 309 million shares.

The stock was down 4.99% at $16.18 at last check.