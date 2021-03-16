 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FuelCell Energy Stock Loses Power On Q1 Results: Technical Levels To Watch
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
FuelCell Energy Stock Loses Power On Q1 Results: Technical Levels To Watch

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower Tuesday in the wake of a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings report

fcel5min3-16-21.png

FuelCell Short-Term Chart Analysis: In light of Tuesday's earnings report, the stock may be considered bearish in the short term.

The stock shows potential resistance near $18.50 and potential support near $15 on the 5-minute chart above.

The stock is trading below the 200-day moving average (blue) and above the VWAP (pink).

The price trading below the 200-day moving average brings a bearish sentiment to technical traders. These levels may also show resistance if the price is able to reach these indicators. The VWAP could potentially hold as a support level if the price were to fall.

fceldaily3-16-21.png

FuelCell Daily Chart Analysis: In the chart above, the stock looks to be trading in a channel between the white arrows.

The bottom arrow is near the price of $12 and the top arrow is near the price of $18.

The stock may potentially be forming what technical traders may call a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern. This pattern is considered a reversal pattern. The stock would need to rise to confirm the pattern.

Bulls would like to see the pattern confirm and the price rise above the $18 level. Bears would like to see the pattern fail and the price fall through the $12 level.

FCEL Price Action: The stock is trading with a market cap of $5.55 billion and a public float of 309 million shares.

The stock was down 4.99% at $16.18 at last check. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL)

What Investors Need To Know About FuelCell Stock And Carnival Stock Tuesday Morning
Recap: FuelCell Energy Q1 Earnings
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2021
Earnings Preview for FuelCell Energy
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Tesla, GameStop, Nike, CrowdStrike, FedEx And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com