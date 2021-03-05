 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares dropped 1.3% to $59.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected earnings and overall sales for its fourth quarter. However, the company’s chip sales came in slightly below analysts’ estimates. Broadcom shares dropped 3.1% to $430.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $378.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Hibbett shares dropped 4.2% to close at $60.37 in after-hours trading.

  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also said it sees FY21 earnings of $1.20 to $1.35 per share. Gap shares climbed 3.6% to $26.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Costco shares dropped 2.3% to $311.79 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

