Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HubSpot Sales Climb On 100K Customer, $1B Annual Recurring Revenue Milestones
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Share:
HubSpot Sales Climb On 100K Customer, $1B Annual Recurring Revenue Milestones

Software and customer service company HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) reported fourth-quarter earnings after close Thursday and announced it had passed two important milestones.

What Happened: Fourth-quarter revenue of $252.1 million was up 35% year-over-year and came in ahead of Street consensus of $236.7 million for HubSpot. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted eps of 44 cents, which beat street estimates of 23 cents.

Full fiscal 2020 revenue of $883 million was up 31% year-over-year.

The company reported fourth-quarter subscription revenue was up 36% year-over-year.

HubSpot ended the fourth quarter with 103,994 customers, surpassing the 100,000 milestone for the first time.

The company reported annual recurring revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

Related Link: HubSpot Targets Larger Customers With End-To-End CRM Platform

What’s Next: HubSpot is estimating first-quarter revenue will come in a range of $260 million to $265 million versus an estimate of $245 million.

HubSpot sees full fiscal 2021 revenue coming in a range of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Fiscal 2021 EPS is guided at a range of $1.51 to $1.59.

Price Action: Shares of HubSpot are up 10% to $473 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUBS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
Preview: HubSpot's Earnings
HubSpot To Buy Content Company The Hustle: What You Need to Know
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: software stocksEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com