General Motors: Q4 Earnings Insights

February 10, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4940.00% over the past year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $37,518,000,000 rose by 21.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $36,120,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.50 and $5.25.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u8giiuto

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.05

Company's 52-week low was at $14.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.16%

Company Description

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has seven brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

 

