Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Pfizer

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) earned $3.32 billion, a 7.54% increase from the preceding quarter. Pfizer also posted a total of $12.13 billion in sales, a 2.8% increase since Q2. In Q2, Pfizer earned $3.09 billion, and total sales reached $11.80 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Pfizer posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Pfizer, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Pfizer reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.71/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Is Now The Time To Buy Nio, Zoom, Amazon Or DoorDash Stock?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Amphastar's Generic Glucagon, Arcturus Sinks On Vaccine Data, Decision Day For Osmotica
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise After Hitting Record Highs In Previous Session
5 Stocks To Watch For December 29, 2020
Moderna Agrees To Supply South Korea With COVID-19 Vaccine For 20M People: Yonhap
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: AstraZeneca
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com