Peloton Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Fitness Subs Up 137% YoY
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents by 81.82%. This is a 116.81% increase over losses of $1.19 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $757.90 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $747.95 million by 1.33%. This is a 232.41% increase over sales of $228.00 million in the same period last year.

Peloton reports first-quarter connected fitness subs were up 137% year-over-year to 1.33 million.

The company sees second-quarter sales of $1 billion versus the $939 million estimate, adjusted EBITDA $70 million and connected fitness subs at 1.63 million.

In after-hours trading, Peloton shares were paring the gains made in Thursday's session. After closing up 6.7% at $126.63, the stock was down 6.2% after the close.

Peloton's stock has a 52-week high of $139.75 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

