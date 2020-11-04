Why Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its fiscal year 2020 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company products include Oxtellar XR, Trokendi XR, SPN-812, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of Trokendi XR.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 19.47% at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.36 and a 52-week low of $13.12.