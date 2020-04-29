Why Northrop Grumman's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
Northrop Grumman reported quarterly earnings of $5.15 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.51. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.54 billion.
Northrop Grumman Corporation is a U.S. global aerospace and defense technology company.
Northrop Grumman shares were trading down 4.30% at $329.70 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $385 and a 52-week low of $263.31.
