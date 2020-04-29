Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Northrop Grumman's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 11:45am   Comments
Share:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Northrop Grumman reported quarterly earnings of $5.15 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.51. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.54 billion.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a U.S. global aerospace and defense technology company.

Northrop Grumman shares were trading down 4.30% at $329.70 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $385 and a 52-week low of $263.31.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2020
Cramer Likes Defense Stocks
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2020
Despite 'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity,' Investors Still Need To Do Their Homework
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com