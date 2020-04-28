Why Ecolab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Ecolab reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.581 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.5 billion.

Ecolab provides water, hygiene, energy technologies and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets.

Ecolab’s stock traded up 3.63% to $194.32 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $211.24 and a 52-week low of $124.60.