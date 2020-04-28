Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ecolab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 11:44am   Comments
Share:

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Ecolab reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.581 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.5 billion.

Ecolab provides water, hygiene, energy technologies and services to the food, energy, healthcare, industrial and hospitality markets.

Ecolab’s stock traded up 3.63% to $194.32 per share on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $211.24 and a 52-week low of $124.60.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ECL)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Mar. 19, 2020: GE, PCG, HRC, UTI, ECL
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com