Dave & Buster's Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 5:19pm   Comments
Dave & Buster's Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares were trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company reported fourth-quarter EPS at 80 cents per share, EBITDA at $72.9 million and sales at $347.2 million for the fourth-quarter. Comps were down 4.7% year-over-year.

Dave & Busters also suspended the dividend and buyback program.

The stock was trading up 8.06% at $10.06 per share in Thursday after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.60 and a 52-week low of $4.60.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Dividends After-Hours Center

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

