PVH Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

PVH (NYSE: PVH) reported quarterly fourth-earnings of $1.88 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.81 by 3.87%. This is a 2.17% increase over earnings of $1.84 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.5 billion by 4.00%. This is a 4.67% increase over sales of $2.484 billion the same period last year.

PVH says first-quarter and fiscal year 2020 results will include "significant" negative impact as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company says it has over $1 billion in cash available.

PVH shares closed down 13.2% at $32.63 on Wednesday and traded higher by 6% after hours. The stock has a 52-week high of $134.24 and a 52-week low of $28.40.