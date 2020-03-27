Barstool's Dave Portnoy 'Got My Shirt Taken From Me' On Lululemon

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has an unhappy shareholder: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Lululemon said, in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings report, it has to withdraw its financial guidance for the new year because of uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus.

Rookie day-trader Portnoy said on Fox Business he bought a "ton" of shares, $3 million worth to be precise, prior to the earnings report. Lululemon's stock was lower by more than 5% on Friday and Portnoy was sitting on a loss.

"I got my shirt taken from me," Portnoy told Stuart Varney on Fox Business.

Quite disrespectful to have the the preeminent day trader in the nation on a stock market show and not ask him about stocks. @Varneyco pic.twitter.com/b0e2BwL2ph — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 27, 2020

See Also: Dave Portnoy And Jim Cramer Talk Stock Market, Nordic American And More

But Portnoy seems unconcerned with his loss as he said he is "loaded -- at least I was before the market crashed."

Barstool sold a part of its business to Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) earlier this year. Portnoy said the size of the deal is "so big, I'm trying to get to, like, buy [a] sports team-type mogul."

Lululemon's stock traded down 5.36% to $190.04 per share at time of publication.