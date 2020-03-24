Why IHS Markit's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%. This is a 10% increase over earnings of 60 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.081 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. This is a 3.35% increase over sales of $1.046 billion the same period last year.

IHS Markit shares were trading up 21% at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $81.75 and a 52-week low of $44.81.