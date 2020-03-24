IHS Markit: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) rose 3.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.00% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $1,081,000,000 up by 3.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Outlook

IHS Markit hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3pcbw9uw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $81.65

52-week low: $44.81

Price action over last quarter: down 42.79%

Company Description

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 39% of fiscal 2019 revenue, transportation 28%, resources (energy and chemicals) 21%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 12%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2019 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 15,500 employees worldwide. About 72% of fiscal 2019 revenue was recurring and fixed, 13% recurring and variable, and 15% non-recurring.