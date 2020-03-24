LexinFintech Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) surged more than 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Adjusted net income per ADS came in at RMB2.87 for the quarter.

Revenue of $452,191,000 higher by 48.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $363,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

LexinFintech Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mu4uai74

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.93

52-week low: $7.92

Price action over last quarter: down 37.15%

Company Description

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd is an online consumer finance platform. The company focuses on serving the credit needs of educated young adults in China by offering convenient and innovative loan products to meet their credit needs at different stages of life. It offers online direct sales with installment payment terms and offers installment purchase loans and personal installment loans mainly through its retail and online consumer finance platform www.fenqile.com, and its mobile application to young adults between the age of 18 and 36 in the People's Republic of China. The company also finances the loans with proceeds from partnering peer-to-peer lending platforms, commercial banks and other financial institutions.