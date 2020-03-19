Recap: GDS Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) spiked over 2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.29% over the past year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $169,380,000 higher by 40.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

GDS Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $791,462,000 and $825,936,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 09:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hm3pqhki

Technicals

52-week high: $65.34

Company's 52-week low was at $30.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.82%

Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is an integrated provider of high-performance data center and IT infrastructure services in China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.