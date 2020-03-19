Momo: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) rallied more than 6% after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 15.25% year over year to $0.68.
Revenue of $673,374,000 rose by 20.44% year over year.
Guidance
Momo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q1 revenue expected between $483,000,000 and $497,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 09:04 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dq56w3gh
Price Action
52-week high: $41.50
52-week low: $19.23
Price action over last quarter: down 42.13%
Company Profile
Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.