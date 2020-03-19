Recap: Commercial Metals Q2 Earnings
Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) climbed over 8% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 82.76% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
Revenue of $1,341,000,000 lower by 4.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,360,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Commercial Metals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Commercial Metals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 01:00 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmc/mediaframe/34603/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $24.04
Company's 52-week low was at $10.85
Price action over last quarter: down 46.18%
Company Profile
Commercial Metals operates steel minimills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. The company primarily manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector.