Williams-Sonoma Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.13 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05 by 3.9%. This is a 1.43% increase over earnings of $2.1 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.844 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82 billion by 1.32 %. This is a 0.44 percent increase over sales of $1.836 billion the same period last year.

Williams-Sonoma expects total net revenues growth of mid-to-high single-digits.

"2019 was an outstanding year for our company. We delivered a strong holiday season, outpacing the industry with comparable brand revenue growth of 7.6% in the fourth quarter,” said Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma in a statement.

"Looking ahead to 2020, it is hard not to acknowledge the devastating impact that the coronavirus outbreak is having on communities around the world. Our thoughts are with all of the people affected and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our associates, our customers and our business partners. And, we are taking action to prepare and adapt our business in this time of uncertainty," adds Alber.

Williams-Sonoma shares closed down 12.5% at $30.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $77 and a 52-week low of $26.01.