Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Williams-Sonoma Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Share:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.13 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05 by 3.9%. This is a 1.43% increase over earnings of $2.1 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.844 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.82 billion by 1.32 %. This is a 0.44 percent increase over sales of $1.836 billion the same period last year.

Williams-Sonoma expects total net revenues growth of mid-to-high single-digits.

"2019 was an outstanding year for our company. We delivered a strong holiday season, outpacing the industry with comparable brand revenue growth of 7.6% in the fourth quarter,” said Laura Alber, CEO of Williams-Sonoma in a statement.

"Looking ahead to 2020, it is hard not to acknowledge the devastating impact that the coronavirus outbreak is having on communities around the world. Our thoughts are with all of the people affected and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our associates, our customers and our business partners. And, we are taking action to prepare and adapt our business in this time of uncertainty," adds Alber.

Williams-Sonoma shares closed down 12.5% at $30.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $77 and a 52-week low of $26.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Williams-Sonoma's Q4 Earnings Preview
6 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga