Contura Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) fell 0.64% from the previous session close to $4.67 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.46% year over year to ($0.39), which does not compare to the estimate of ($2.09).

Revenue of $499,076,000 less by 12.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $497,200,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2020

Time: 01:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.conturaenergy.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2153664&sessionid=1&key=FC345D22D3BEA03EF2094BC79FE9E15A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high was at $61.87

52-week low: $2.22

Price action over last quarter: down 48.34%

Company Overview

Contura Energy Inc is engaged in mining operations. It extracts, processes and markets steam and metallurgical coal from surface and deep mines for sale to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers. The mining operations are carried across the coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The operations of the company are carried out in the US. The segments of the company are CAPP, NAPP and Trading and Logistics.