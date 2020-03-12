Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 12, 2020 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported third-quarter earnings of 97 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 96 cents by 1.04%. This is an 11.49% increase over earnings of 87 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.796 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.75 billion by 0.47%. This is a 1.85% increase over sales of $9.618 billion the same period last year.

"We had an extremely strong quarter with total revenues growing 3% in constant currency," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a statement. "Subscription revenues, made up of Cloud Services and License Support revenues, grew 5% in constant currency. These consistently growing and recurring subscription revenues now account for 71% of total company revenues, thus enabling a sequential increase in our operating margin, and double-digit non-GAAP Earnings Per Share growth in Q3."

Oracle shares were trading up 3% at $41 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.50 and a 52-week low of $39.74.

Photo credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler, via WikimediaCommons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Oracle's Q3 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020
The Main Challenges Faced By The Upcoming EV Era
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga