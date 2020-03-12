Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.48, which beat the estimate calling for a loss of $0.77.

• Revenue of $8,727,000 lower by 48.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,260,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Date: Mar 12, 2020

• Webcast URL: http://www.lexpharma.com/investors

Technicals

• 52-week high was at $8.39

• 52-week low: $1.12

• Price action over last quarter: Up 42.90%

Company Description

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that uses mouse genetics to discover the function of genes and find promising drug targets. Lexicon then designs and develops drugs for these targets, which cover a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas. Following a restructuring in January 2014, Lexicon focused efforts on two drugs: sotagliflozin in diabetes, which is partnered with Sanofi, and Xermelo (telotristat etiprate) in carcinoid syndrome, which is partnered with Ipsen outside the U.S. Early-stage programs include SGLT1 inhibitor LX2761 and neuropathic pain drug LX9211.