Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Share:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.48, which beat the estimate calling for a loss of $0.77.

• Revenue of $8,727,000 lower by 48.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,260,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Date: Mar 12, 2020

• Webcast URL: http://www.lexpharma.com/investors

Technicals

• 52-week high was at $8.39

• 52-week low: $1.12

• Price action over last quarter: Up 42.90%

Company Description

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that uses mouse genetics to discover the function of genes and find promising drug targets. Lexicon then designs and develops drugs for these targets, which cover a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas. Following a restructuring in January 2014, Lexicon focused efforts on two drugs: sotagliflozin in diabetes, which is partnered with Sanofi, and Xermelo (telotristat etiprate) in carcinoid syndrome, which is partnered with Ipsen outside the U.S. Early-stage programs include SGLT1 inhibitor LX2761 and neuropathic pain drug LX9211.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LXRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 8-14): Bristol-Myers Awaits FDA Nod For Liver Cancer Combo Therapy, Earnings Flow Continues
15 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
146 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
26 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga