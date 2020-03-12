Market Overview

Recap: BG Staffing Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 1:39pm   Comments
BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share fell 21.28% over the past year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

• Revenue of $72,315,000 up by 0.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,580,000.

Details Of The Call

• Date: Mar 12, 2020

• Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137618

Price Action

• 52-week high: $27.32

• 52-week low: $12.25

• Price action over last quarter: Up 45.89%

Company Description

BG Staffing Inc is engaged in providing temporary staffing services. The business activities are carried out through Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial segments. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings via property management companies. The Professional segment provides skilled field talent on a nationwide basis for information technology and finance and accounting client partner projects. The Light Industrial segment provides field talent primarily to logistics, distribution, and call center client partners. The group derives majority of revenue from Professional segment.

