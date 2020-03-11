Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) spike 6.60% to $2.83 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 900.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

• Revenue of $104,583,000 up by 3.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $103,290,000.

Guidance

• Q1 revenue expected to be between $334,000,000 and $338,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8w82wuhc

Technicals

• 52-week high was at $6.50

• 52-week low: $2.31

• Price action over last quarter: Up 5.98%

Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. The direct-to-consumer segment generates the majority of the company's total revenue. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.