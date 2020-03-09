Market Overview

Recap: Thor Industries Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 12:09pm   Comments
Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) rallied 17.09% to $58.03 after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.24, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $2,003,000,000 up by 55.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected between $14,000,000,000 and $14,000,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Dec 09, 2019

Time: 08:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.thorindustries.com/investor-resources/presentations-and-events/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.45

Company's 52-week low was at $42.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.72%

Company Overview

Thor Industries is an American manufacturer of recreational vehicles through its subsidiaries. The company reports through three segments: North American towable recreational vehicles, North American motorized recreational vehicles, and European recreational vehicles. The North American towable RV business segments operations by brand: Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ. North American motorized RV does the same through the Airstream, Jayco, and Thor Motor Coach brands. Thor's European RV business consists solely of the Erwin Hymer Group, which manufactures both towable and recreational vehicles in Europe. EHG's operations include miscellaneous RV-related products and services. Across all segments, the firm distributes its RVs to independent dealers.

