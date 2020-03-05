H&R Block Delivers Mixed Q3 Return To Investors

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported a third-quarter loss of 59 cents per share Thursday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents by 4 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $519 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $485.55 million by 6.89%. This is a 10.81% increase over sales of $468.384 million in the same period last year.

"We're making progress on our strategy to transform our business by connecting human expertise with technology to drive transparency and value for consumers and small business owners," CEO Jeff Jones said in a statement.

"We're seeing the positive results of these efforts in our assisted business and will apply learnings from the first half to deliver on our outlook for the fiscal year."

The stock fell 4.71% in Thursday's regular session and was dropping another 4.99% to $19.80 at the time of publication in the after-hours session.

Related Links:

Zoom Video Falls Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

Splunk Falls On Mixed Q4 Earnings, Lower Guidance

Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia.