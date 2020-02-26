Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TJX Companies Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Share:

TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents by 5.19%. This is a 37.29% increase over earnings of 59 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $12.2 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.83 billion by 3.13%. This is a 9.64% increase over sales of $11.127 billion the same period last year.

TJX sees fiscal year 2021 EPS at $2.77-$2.83 versus the $2.87 estimate. The company sees first-quarter EPS 59-60 cents versus 61 cents estimate.

TJX says it will raise its quarter dividend by 13%.

"We are extremely pleased with our strong fourth quarter results, as both sales and earnings per share significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO TJX Companies. “Fourth-quarter consolidated comparable store sales increased a very strong 6%, over a 6% increase last year. We saw strength across the company, with each major division delivering comp sales growth of 4% or higher, all over strong increases last year and all primarily driven by customer traffic. Our exciting brands and gift-giving assortments at great values, supported by our marketing, attracted customers around the globe during the holiday season and beyond."

TJX Companies shares are trading up 5.49% at $63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $49.05.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Dividends

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TJX)

10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
A Preview Of TJX Companies Q4 Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
8 Retail Stocks To Put In Your Cart
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga