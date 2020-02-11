Market Overview

Western Union Fails To Deliver Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 4:26pm   Comments
The Western Union (NYSE: WU) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share Tuesday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents by 11.63%. This is a 22.45% decrease over earnings of 49 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.308 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 billion by 0.91%. This is a 6.7% decrease over sales of $1.402 billion in the same period last year.

The Western Union said the strengthening of the dollar against the Argentine peso negatively impacted reported revenue by approximately 2% in the quarter.

The company guided to fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS in a range of $1.95-$2.05 against a $1.97 estimate, wuth GAAP sales flat-to-down in the low single-digit range. 

"I'm pleased with the progress of our business in the fourth-quarter, as we continued to deliver strong digital growth and solid financial results,” CEO Hikmet Ersek said in a statement.

“Importantly, we began implementing a number of initiatives from our new strategy and productivity program, and we start 2020 with good momentum for achieving the 2022 targets we laid out at our September investor day."

Western Union shares were down 2.2% at $27.62 at the time of publication during Tuesday's after-hours session.

The stock has a 52-week high of $28.44 and a 52-week low of $17.52.

Photo by Usien via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: paymentsEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

