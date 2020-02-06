Penn National Gaming Reports Q4 Earnings

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 80 cents per share, which does not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35 billion by 0.74%. This is a 16.02% increase over sales of $1.155 billion the same period last year.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 2.8% at $33.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.80 and a 52-week low of $16.72.

Related Links:

Penn National Gaming Shares Surge After Buying Stake In Barstool Sports

One Interview With Cramer, Everyone Knows The Rule: Portnoy, Penn National CEO Talk Sports Betting