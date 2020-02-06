Market Overview

Penn National Gaming Reports Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly losses of 80 cents per share, which does not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.34 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35 billion by 0.74%. This is a 16.02% increase over sales of $1.155 billion the same period last year.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 2.8% at $33.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.80 and a 52-week low of $16.72.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

