Recap: Aramark Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 12:13pm   Comments
Shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell by 1.39% to $43.21 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share were down 1.59% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.61.
  • Revenue of $4,254,000,000 lower by 0.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

  • Q2 EPS expected between $2.20 and $2.24 compared to the analyst estimate of $2.24.

Recent Stock Performance

  • Company's 52-week high was at $47.22
  • Company's 52-week low was at $25.49
  • Price action over last quarter: down 2.16%

Company Overview

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

