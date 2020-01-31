Johnson Controls Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) fell 2% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
- Earnings per share were up 53.85% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
- Revenue of $5,576,000,000 higher by 2.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,570,000,000.
Looking Ahead
- Q2 EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.55, versus the analyst estimate of $2.55.
- Q2 revenue expected to be between $24,300,000,000 and $24,700,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $24,570,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Recent Stock Performance
- 52-week high was at $44.82
- 52-week low: $32.58
- Price action over last quarter: down 9.78%
Company Description
Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. In April 2019, Johnson Controls sold its power solutions (automobile batteries) business for $11.6 billion of net cash proceeds.
