Caterpillar Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.37 by 10.97%. This is a 3.14% increase over earnings of $2.55 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $13.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $13.41 billion by 2.31%. This is a 8.66% decrease over sales of $14.342 billion the same period last year.

Caterpillar sees 2020 EPS of $8.50-$10 versus the $10.63 estimate.

Caterpillar shares were trading down 1% at $134 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $150.55 and a 52-week low of $111.75

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

