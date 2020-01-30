UPS Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.11 per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is an 8.76% increase over earnings of $1.94 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $20.568 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $20.67 billion by 0.49%. This is a 3.63% increase over sales of $19.848 billion the same period last year.

UPS shares were trading down 1% at $114.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.31 and a 52-week low of $92.65.

