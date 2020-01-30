Market Overview

Verizon Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 7:22am   Comments
Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share on Thursday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 by 0.88%. This is a 0.89% increase over earnings of $1.12 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $34.775 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.64 billion by 0.39%. This is a 1.44% increase over sales of $34.281 billion the same period last year.

Verizon shares were trading down 0.55% at $59.20 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.22 and a 52-week low of $52.28.

AT&T Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Analyst: AT&T Is The Top Telecom Pick For 2020

Photo credit: Anthony92931 via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

