Biogen Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $8.34 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.92 by 5.3%. This is a 19.31% increase over earnings of $6.99 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.67 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.52 billion by 4.26%. This is a 4.08% increase over sales of $3.526 billion the same period last year.

Biogen shares were trading down 0.096% at $282.25 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $338.87 and a 52-week low of $215.78.