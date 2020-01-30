Market Overview

Biogen Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 7:14am   Comments
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $8.34 per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.92 by 5.3%. This is a 19.31% increase over earnings of $6.99 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.67 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.52 billion by 4.26%. This is a 4.08% increase over sales of $3.526 billion the same period last year.

Biogen shares were trading down 0.096% at $282.25 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $338.87 and a 52-week low of $215.78.

Posted-In: Earnings News

