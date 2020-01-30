Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coca-Cola Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Coca-Cola Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 2.33% increase over earnings of 43 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.85 billion by 2.82%. This is a 28.95% increase over sales of $7.057 billion the same period last year.

Coca-Cola shares were trading up 1.47% at $57.85 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.8 and a 52-week low of $44.42.

Related Links:

Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q3 Sales Beat

Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
Q4 Earnings Preview For Coca-Cola
Going Viral: Stocks On Their Back As Virus Spreads Heading Into Key Earnings, Fed Week
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga