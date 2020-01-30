Coca-Cola Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 44 cents per share on Thursday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 2.33% increase over earnings of 43 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.85 billion by 2.82%. This is a 28.95% increase over sales of $7.057 billion the same period last year.

Coca-Cola shares were trading up 1.47% at $57.85 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.8 and a 52-week low of $44.42.

