Canon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Canon (NYSE: CAJ) fell by 2.81% to $27.14 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 55% year over year to $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $8,772,000,000 lower by 8.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $9,250,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected between $34,259,000,000 and $34,259,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $33,690,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high was at $30.12

52-week low was at $25.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.48%

Company Overview

Canon designs, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of consumer and electronic products, including copiers, cameras, lenses, and inkjet printers. Its global customer base and domestically concentrated operations create inherent currency exposure, which can cause performance to fluctuate. Canon's headquarters and 28 of its 46 manufacturing plants are in Japan, but nearly 80% of revenue is delivered from international markets. The firm has been expanding into new geographies and markets to mitigate this exposure.