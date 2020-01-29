Market Overview

General Electric Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2020 8:07am   Comments
General Electric Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported quarterly earnings of 21 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents by 16.67%. This is a 23.53% increase over earnings of 17 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $26.238 billion, which beat the $25.57 billion estimate.

GE sees adjusted earnings per share of 50-60 cents for fiscal 2020, compared to a 66-cent estimate. The company sees GE Industrial free cash flow of $2 billion to $4 billion.

General Electric shares were trading up 7.8% at $12.65 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.24 and a 52-week low of $7.65.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Upgrades GE On Improving Cash Flow Outlook

Here's How Much Investing $100 In General Electric Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

