3 Apple-Heavy ETFs You Probably Haven't Heard Of

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) knocked the cover off the ball Tuesday afternoon, reporting fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.45 per share on sales of $91.82 billion, easily beating Wall Street's expectations of earnings of $4.99 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion.

The iPhone maker said sales of the popular smartphone were surprisingly brisk and the company forecast sales for the current quarter of $63 billion to $67 billion, ahead of the $62.45 billion Street estimate.

As the largest U.S. company by market value, Apple dominates a slew of exchange traded funds, including a bunch of familiar names. For investors looking for some off the beaten path Apple ETFs, some of the following funds could be interesting going forward.

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (JOYY)

The Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF(NYSE:JOYY) is one of the newest ETFs, regardless of Apple stature, having debuted on Jan. 2, the first trading day of 2020. The new ETF follows the Infusive Global Consumer Champions Index and what's joyous (see what we did there?) about JOYY is that it has a 15.49% Apple allocation, one of the largest among all ETFs, regardless of age.

JOYY is focused on the investment concept of consumer alpha, which by the following definition, Apple has plenty of.

“Consumer Alpha referring to those companies that provide products or services that elicit joy and make the consumer happy, which creates inelastic and consistent demand, pricing power and steady profit growth,” according to ETF.com.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ: QYLD) is an income-based spin on the Nasdaq-100 Index, a benchmark in which Apple is the largest component.

Big numbers in QYLD include a 12.25% weight to Apple and a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 10.20%, which is attained by the fund selling covered call options on the members of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QYLD may be lost in the Apple shuffle, but it has over $980 million in assets under management.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (CBOE: PTNQ) allocates almost 12% of its weight to Apple and is another spin on the Nasdaq-100.

At its core, PTNQ is a trend-following strategy that's fully invested when the Nasdaq-100 meets certain technical conditions, but if market conditions deteriorate, the fund reduces equity exposure and can become fully allocated to cash.

Apple is likely to ensure PTNQ's cash exposure remains low over the near-term.