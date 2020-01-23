Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atlassian Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
Atlassian Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents by 37.04%. This is a 48% increase over earnings of 25 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $408.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $388.93 million by 5.09%. This is a 36.71%increase over sales of $298.979 million the same period last year.

Atlassian now sees fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS at $1.03-$1.09 and sales of $1.59 billion-$1.60 billion.

Atlassian shares are trading up 9% at $144.77 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $149.80 and a 52-week low of $90.85.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEAM)

Q2 Earnings Outlook For Atlassian
Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 13, 2020: WCC, LULU, XLF, TEAM, BIIB
Why's It Called That? The Story Behind LUV, FUN, MMM And Other Tickers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga