Atlassian Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents by 37.04%. This is a 48% increase over earnings of 25 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $408.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $388.93 million by 5.09%. This is a 36.71%increase over sales of $298.979 million the same period last year.

Atlassian now sees fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS at $1.03-$1.09 and sales of $1.59 billion-$1.60 billion.

Atlassian shares are trading up 9% at $144.77 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $149.80 and a 52-week low of $90.85.