Goldman Sachs Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.69 per share Wednesday, missing the Street estimate of $5.46.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.96 billion, beating the Street estimate of $8.51 billion.

Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter investment banking revenue of $7.6 billion, down 7% year-over-year; global markets revenue that was higher by 2% year-over-year; and flat year-over-year asset management revenue.

Goldman Sachs shares were trading down 0.78% at $243.75 at the time of publication in Wednesday's premarket session.

Related Links:

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Post Mixed Earnings

As Draghi Exits ECB, More Signs Of Struggle In German Economy

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.