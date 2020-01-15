Goldman Sachs Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.69 per share Wednesday, missing the Street estimate of $5.46.
The company reported quarterly sales of $9.96 billion, beating the Street estimate of $8.51 billion.
Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter investment banking revenue of $7.6 billion, down 7% year-over-year; global markets revenue that was higher by 2% year-over-year; and flat year-over-year asset management revenue.
Goldman Sachs shares were trading down 0.78% at $243.75 at the time of publication in Wednesday's premarket session.
Related Links:
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Post Mixed Earnings
As Draghi Exits ECB, More Signs Of Struggle In German Economy
Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.
Posted-In: banksEarnings News Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.