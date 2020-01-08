Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2020 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.14 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 by 16.94%. This is a 9.7% decrease over earnings of $2.37 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.999 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.95 billion by 2.51%. This is a 1.32%increase over sales of $1.973 billion the same period last year.

Constellation is the largest beer import company in the United States, led by brands like Corona and Modelo Especial, as well as Svedka Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.

Constellation Brands shares were trading up 3.5% to $190 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $214.48 and a 52-week low of $150.37.

Related Links:

Is 2020 The Year Of THC Drinks?

Canopy Growth Analyst Says Constellation Brands Likely To Bid On Cannabis Company's Equity

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2020
8 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2020
Is 2020 The Year Of THC Drinks?
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Peru Rolls Out Sales, Uruguay Updates Rules, MLB Stops Testing Players, Canopy Hires New CEO
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga