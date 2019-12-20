Market Overview

CarMax Trades Down On Q3 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 9:06am   Comments
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share Friday, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 .

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.79 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 billion%. 

“Our retail sales strength was a direct result of our ability to execute well, with solid performance in operations, financing, customer progression, and marketing all contributing to our growth. In addition, we benefited from a favorable underlying used car sales environment,” CEO Bill Nash said in a statement.

"We remain excited about the unique and powerful experience we are providing through omni-channel, which is empowering customers to shop on their terms, whenever and wherever it is most convenient for them."

CarMax shares were trading down 4.34% at $94.50 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.49 and a 52-week low of $55.24 per share.

