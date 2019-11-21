Baozun's Stock Falls On Q3 Earnings Miss

Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 7.69% increase over earnings of 13 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $210.291 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $214.06 million by 1.76%. This is a 30.03% increase over sales of $161.73 million the same period last year.

Baozun shares were trading down 11.26% at $38.60 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.47 and a 52-week low of $27.81.